Farrukh Condemns Terrorists' Firing On Pak Post In N-Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has strongly condemned the terrorists' across the border firing on a Pakistan Army post in the North Waziristan area.

The minister, in a statement, said Pakistan Army's befitting response to the terrorists' firing, from inside Afghanistan across the international border, was inevitable.

"The entire nation is standing with the country's armed forces in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Farrukh Habib prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr, who received bullet injury and embraced Shahadat the other day, and patience for the family members.

