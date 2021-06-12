UrduPoint.com
Farrukh Condoles Demise Of DC Faisalabad's Father

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday visited the residence of deputy commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali to condole the demise of his father Abdul Khaliq Khaleeq.

The minister expressed deep grief over the demise saying that the vacuum created by Abdul Khaliq's death can never be filled.

Also, the services rendered by the deceased for the Islamic Ideological Council (CII) would always be remembered.

Meanwhile, the state minister also attended the funeral prayers of the deceased.

The funeral prayers were led by Sajjada Nasheen Eidgah Sharif Pir Naqib-ur-Rehmanand attended by Sahibzada Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, officers of various service groups, district administration, political and social personalities.

