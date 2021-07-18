Farrukh condoles demise of former CM Sindh Mumtaz Ali Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Sindh chief minister Mumtaz Ali Bhutto who passed away on Sunday at his Karachi residence.

In a condolence message, the state minister prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.