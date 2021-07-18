UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Condoles Demise Of Former CM Sindh Mumtaz Ali Bhutto

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

Farrukh condoles demise of former CM Sindh Mumtaz Ali Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Sindh chief minister Mumtaz Ali Bhutto who passed away on Sunday at his Karachi residence.

In a condolence message, the state minister prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Sunday Family Sad

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al- ..

23 minutes ago

UAE participates in &#039;Central and South Asia C ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

5 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

6 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.