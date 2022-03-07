Farrukh condoles demise of Rafiq Tarar

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former President Rafiq Tarar

In his condolence message, he said that he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.