Farrukh Condoles Gilani's Demise

Thu 02nd September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of veteran All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader (APHC) Syed Ali Gilani on Wednesday evening.

In a condolence message, Farrukh said the death of Gilani has saddened the Muslims in Pakistan and around the world.

May Almighty Allah shower his blessings and grace on the departed soul.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Minister said Syed Ali Gilani took full part in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Independence Movement till his last breath, said Farukh adding despite house arrest and illness, Gilani never budged from his ideology and firm stance on Kashmir.

