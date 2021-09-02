(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday expressed his condolences over the sad demise of veteran leader Sardar Attaullah Mengal, founder of Balochistan National Party (Mengal).

In his condolence message, he said the services of deceased Mengal would be remembered for long.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.