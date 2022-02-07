Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani's grandmother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani's grandmother.

In a message, he said he stood with the grieved family in this hour of grief.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.