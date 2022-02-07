UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Condoles Over Demise Of Sanjrani's Grandmother

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Farrukh condoles over demise of Sanjrani's grandmother

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani's grandmother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani's grandmother.

In a message, he said he stood with the grieved family in this hour of grief.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Family Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

2 minutes ago
 Bottlenecks squeeze German output in December

Bottlenecks squeeze German output in December

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: 50 percent vaccinated spectators allowed ..

PSL 2022: 50 percent vaccinated spectators allowed at Gaddafi Stadium

14 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts to Visit Japan's Fukushima NPP From F ..

IAEA Experts to Visit Japan's Fukushima NPP From Feb 14-18 to Assess Water Disch ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian, North Korean Diplomats Discuss Pressing G ..

Russian, North Korean Diplomats Discuss Pressing Global Issues - Embassy

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif reiterates to send PTI govt packing ..

Shehbaz Sharif reiterates to send PTI govt packing home

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>