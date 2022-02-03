UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Condoles With Ali Zaidi Over Father's Demise

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Farrukh condoles with Ali Zaidi over father's demise

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday condoled with Minister for Maritime Affairs and the Sindh-chapter President of Tehreek-e-Insaf Syed Ali Zaidi over demise of his father

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday condoled with Minister for Maritime Affairs and the Sindh-chapter President of Tehreek-e-Insaf Syed Ali Zaidi over demise of his father.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah. He also sympathized with the bereaved family.

The void left with the death of father could never be filled, he said.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from gra ..

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from grade 6 to 8 in all schools

16 minutes ago
 Several Chinese companies want to make investment ..

Several Chinese companies want to make investment in Pakistan: Qureshi

20 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff f ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff for repairing pitches

25 minutes ago
 Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

39 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition: The 5G Flagship Killer E ..

Realme GT Master Edition: The 5G Flagship Killer Engineered for a Smooth and Sea ..

46 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>