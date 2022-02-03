Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday condoled with Minister for Maritime Affairs and the Sindh-chapter President of Tehreek-e-Insaf Syed Ali Zaidi over demise of his father

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday condoled with Minister for Maritime Affairs and the Sindh-chapter President of Tehreek-e-Insaf Syed Ali Zaidi over demise of his father.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah. He also sympathized with the bereaved family.

The void left with the death of father could never be filled, he said.