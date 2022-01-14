UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Condoles With Chairman Senate Over Demise Of His Younger Brother

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Farrukh condoles with Chairman Senate over demise of his younger brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib visited residence of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday to offer condolence over demise of his younger brother Salar Sanjrani and his driver.

The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over death of the Senate Chairman's brother in a road accident.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Driver Road Accident Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for ..

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for the mega event

8 minutes ago
 Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line ma ..

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line maintenance services in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With ..

Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With Possible New US Sanctions - L ..

4 minutes ago
 Man shot dead over land dispute

Man shot dead over land dispute

4 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

4 minutes ago
 44 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tianjin's ..

44 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tianjin's second citywide screening

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.