Farrukh condoles with Chairman Senate over demise of his younger brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib visited residence of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday to offer condolence over demise of his younger brother Salar Sanjrani and his driver.

The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over death of the Senate Chairman's brother in a road accident.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.