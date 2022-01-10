UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Congratulates Hafiz Farhat On Appointment Advisor To CM Punjab On Political Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 06:16 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Monday congratulated Hafiz Farhat Abbas on his appointment as Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab on Political Affairs

In a tweet, he said Hafiz Farhat was a founding member of Insaf Students Federation and an old party worker.

He expressed the hope that Hafiz Farhat would fulfill his responsibility with full enthusiasm and hard work.

