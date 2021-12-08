Farrukh Congratulates Nation Over Successful Missile Test By Pakistan Navy
Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:36 AM
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the successful test of surface-to-air missile by Pakistan Navy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the successful test of surface-to-air missile by Pakistan Navy.
In a statement, he said that this missile was a good addition to the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
Farrukh said that Pakistan has full capability to respond to any kind of aggression and adventure by the enemy.