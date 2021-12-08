Farrukh congratulates nation over successful missile test by Pakistan Navy

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the successful test of surface-to-air missile by Pakistan Navy

In a statement, he said that this missile was a good addition to the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Farrukh said that Pakistan has full capability to respond to any kind of aggression and adventure by the enemy.