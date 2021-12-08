UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Congratulates Nation Over Successful Missile Test By Pakistan Navy

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:36 AM

Farrukh congratulates nation over successful missile test by Pakistan Navy

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the successful test of surface-to-air missile by Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the successful test of surface-to-air missile by Pakistan Navy.

In a statement, he said that this missile was a good addition to the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Farrukh said that Pakistan has full capability to respond to any kind of aggression and adventure by the enemy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy

Recent Stories

PM to launch Micro Health Insurance Programme in P ..

PM to launch Micro Health Insurance Programme in Peshawar today

5 minutes ago
 Oil Prices in 2022 to Remain at $70-80 If Worst Om ..

Oil Prices in 2022 to Remain at $70-80 If Worst Omicron Expectations Not Met - I ..

10 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan to launch Micro Health Insurance pro ..

PM Imran Khan to launch Micro Health Insurance programme for KPK today

10 minutes ago
 West's Sanctions on Minsk Aim at Provoking New Wav ..

West's Sanctions on Minsk Aim at Provoking New Wave of Anti-Government Protests ..

10 minutes ago
 Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open, no Ser ..

Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open, no Serena

10 minutes ago
 ADSCC signs agreement with NIAID of US National In ..

ADSCC signs agreement with NIAID of US National Institutes of Health, Department ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.