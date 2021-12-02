UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Credits KP Govt For Peshawar BRT Mention In Sustainable Transport Awards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that due to special efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government,Peshawar Bus Rapid Trnasit system has been mentioned for the best sustainable transport award in the world.

In a tweet, he said that he would give special credit to the government of KP for this achievement.

He said that Peshawar BRT has provided the best facilities for the transportation of people through a modern system.

