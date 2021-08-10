UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Criticises Afghan Officials For Running Propaganda Against Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:45 PM

Farrukh criticises Afghan officials for running propaganda against Pakistan

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday criticised Afghanistan government's officials for running a dedicated propaganda against Pakistan instead of coordinating with rest of stakeholders to reach a political settlement for ensuring lasting peace in the landlocked country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday criticised Afghanistan government's officials for running a dedicated propaganda against Pakistan instead of coordinating with rest of stakeholders to reach a political settlement for ensuring lasting peace in the landlocked country.

"This is either inexcusable negligence or willful dereliction of their duty to the people of Afghanistan," he said in a tweet while asking the Afghan government to sit together with other stakeholders to reach a political settlement for durable peace in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Government

Recent Stories

Kim's Sister Calls US-South Korea Drills 'Rehearsa ..

Kim's Sister Calls US-South Korea Drills 'Rehearsal' of Nuclear War

35 seconds ago
 SSP Operations leads mounted police to inspect Muh ..

SSP Operations leads mounted police to inspect Muharram security

38 seconds ago
 Beijing Recalling Ambassador From Vilnius As Taiwa ..

Beijing Recalling Ambassador From Vilnius As Taiwan Plans to Open Office There

41 seconds ago
 OIC-IPHRC delegation concludes its 5-day visit to ..

OIC-IPHRC delegation concludes its 5-day visit to Pakistan, AJK

9 minutes ago
 Chinese court upholds death sentence for Canadian ..

Chinese court upholds death sentence for Canadian in drugs case

7 minutes ago
 Zambians to vote in tense polls as economy struggl ..

Zambians to vote in tense polls as economy struggles

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.