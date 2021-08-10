Farrukh Criticises Afghan Officials For Running Propaganda Against Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:45 PM
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday criticised Afghanistan government's officials for running a dedicated propaganda against Pakistan instead of coordinating with rest of stakeholders to reach a political settlement for ensuring lasting peace in the landlocked country
"This is either inexcusable negligence or willful dereliction of their duty to the people of Afghanistan," he said in a tweet while asking the Afghan government to sit together with other stakeholders to reach a political settlement for durable peace in Afghanistan.