Farrukh criticizes PML-N on leadership vacuum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the gap amongst the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N, is widening with each passing day.

The PML-N is seeking candidates for party leadership, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N main leaders were facing corruption and money laundering cases, he said adding that the party has completely dispersed due to internal conflicts.

Commenting on accountability process, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had got heavy mandate because of the accountability slogan.

He assured that accountability process would continue against corrupt persons without discrimination. In reply to a question about presidential form of government, he said there is no discussion or debate on such matters.

To a question about role of Army, he said Pakistan Army has a constitutional role and the Opposition party leaders should avoid dragging the national institution into politics.