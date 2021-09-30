UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Criticizes Sharif Family For Avoiding Accountability Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:54 AM

Farrukh criticizes Sharif family for avoiding accountability process

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday criticized Sharif family for avoiding accountability process in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday criticized Sharif family for avoiding accountability process in the country.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N were trying to flee from the NAB cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There were number of fictitious telephonic transfers (TTs), found from Sharif family accounts, he stated.

The PML-N, could not provide evidence to NAB regarding fictitious accounts and transactions, he added.

Expressing serious concerns over delaying tactics being used by PML-N, he said Sharif family should return Pakistan without delay and face the corruption cases. Replying to a question about TTs, he said personal employees, vendors and some other people had been involved in transferring billions of rupees into the accounts of Sharif family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Family TV From Billion

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

1 hour ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

1 hour ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

1 hour ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

2 hours ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.