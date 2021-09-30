Farrukh criticizes Sharif family for avoiding accountability process

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday criticized Sharif family for avoiding accountability process in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday criticized Sharif family for avoiding accountability process in the country.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N were trying to flee from the NAB cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There were number of fictitious telephonic transfers (TTs), found from Sharif family accounts, he stated.

The PML-N, could not provide evidence to NAB regarding fictitious accounts and transactions, he added.

Expressing serious concerns over delaying tactics being used by PML-N, he said Sharif family should return Pakistan without delay and face the corruption cases. Replying to a question about TTs, he said personal employees, vendors and some other people had been involved in transferring billions of rupees into the accounts of Sharif family.