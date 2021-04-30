Farrukh criticizes sindh gov for not spending money on development of Karachi

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday criticized the provincial government of Sindh for not spending money on development of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday criticized the provincial government of Sindh for not spending money on development of Karachi.

Karachi is a big city but the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party who are ruling Sindh for last many years failed to resolve the problems of the citizens, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people are helpless to drink contaminated water, he said adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah failed to improve the situation in Karachi. The people are constrained to travel on damaged and bumpy roads, he added.

The residents of Karachi are living in miserable condition due to poor performance of PPP leaders, he lamented.

He said, ex Chief Minister Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif has been busy in photo session but practically, he failed to address the genuine issues of provincial capital.

He said in three years period, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government has taken initiatives for Circular Railway Karachi, K-IV projects, buses for the people of big city, and construction of Nullahs for resolving drainage problem of Karachi areas.

For Punjab, he said PTI government has started focusing on up-gradation of schools, new drainage system for Lahore, and better equipment for hospitals.