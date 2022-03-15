UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Deplores PML-N Leaders' Duplicity Over Govt's Economic Policies

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Farrukh deplores PML-N leaders' duplicity over govt's economic policies

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday deplored the duplicity of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leaders who gave contrasting point of view publically over the economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday deplored the duplicity of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leaders who gave contrasting point of view publically over the economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"This is called hypocrisy," said Farrukh who retweeted the tweet of Ministry of Finance Spokesman Muzammil Aslam who criticized PML-N leader Miftah Ismail for giving two different statements on the government's decision about International Monetary Fund programme.

Farrukh Habib lashed out at the PML-N leaders for misleading the nation saying "They do not tell truth to the nation that the institutions were destroyed due to corruption Nawaz (Sharif) and (Asif) Zardari who handed over a bankrupt economy to Prime Minister Imran Khan."He said it was beyond his understanding as to how they suddenly changed their stance on the IMF programme. Often, they seemed to defend the IMF and sometime indulged in its criticism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Government

Recent Stories

CDA chairman for early completion of Srinagar High ..

CDA chairman for early completion of Srinagar Highway Signal Free Project

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha University Sports Gala 2022 starts on Wed ..

Sargodha University Sports Gala 2022 starts on Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 More than three million flee Ukraine war, half of ..

More than three million flee Ukraine war, half of them children: UN

2 minutes ago
 Training workshop on 'X-ray diffraction, SEM' gets ..

Training workshop on 'X-ray diffraction, SEM' gets underway at SU

13 minutes ago
 China-built J-10CE fighter jets to significantly b ..

China-built J-10CE fighter jets to significantly boost PAF's combat capability

13 minutes ago
 Irfan achieves another feat, bags 46 Guinness Worl ..

Irfan achieves another feat, bags 46 Guinness World Records

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>