ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Bilawal Zardari's criticism against elected Prime Minster Imran Khan was of no value as he became chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on the basis of chit.

Reacting to the PPP's chairman's criticism of the government, the minister, in a statement, said there was no comparison of Bilawal Zardari and Prime Minister Imran Khan as the former head a party partially while the latter was the most popular leader in the country.

He asked Bilawal not to get worry about PM Imran Khan who enjoyed complete confidence of the public.

The minister questioned as to how Bilawal could claim himself as champion of democracy by suggesting others to topple a democratic government in Punjab and keeping its party rule in Sindh intact.

He said Bilawal had today admitted that it was his party which had laid down foundation of economic recession in the country.

There were no two opinions that inflation was quite high in Sindh as compared to other parts of the country, he added.

Farrukh said Bilawal should explain as to how long he should leave the people of Sindh at the mercy of mafias of hoarders and profiteers.

He said the whole nation knew that as to how the PPP, while being in the power, included the name of its own persons in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

On the contrary, Farrukh said the government on instructions of PM Imran Khan had been operating 34 programme of social protection under the umbrella of Ehsaas programme. The budgetary allocation for Ehsaas was increased to Rs 260 billion to steer poor out of the poverty, he added.

He said it was the present government which included deserving people in the BISP by expelling all the undeserving ones from the programme.

The minister said in Sindh, the business of selling jobs through issuance of fake domiciles was at peak.