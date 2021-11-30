Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) had lost popularity in public and dubbed its 'jalsa' (public gathering) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a flop show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) had lost popularity in public and dubbed its 'jalsa' (public gathering) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a flop show.

"Peoples Party's jalsa has been a big failure in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," the minister said in a statement while reacting to address of PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari to a public gathering in Peshawar.

He said the PPP should have presented its party's performance in Sindh where the PPP into the power for the last 13 years. Bilawal had failed to mention a single major initiative which its party had taken to provide relief to the masses in the province, he added.

The minister said it was the people of Karachi who had been bearing the brunt of extreme inflation due to bad governance of the PPP and its backing of hoarders in the province. A sack of 20 kilogram wheat flour was being sold in Sindh at Rs 1,400 while the same in Punjab was available at Rs 1,200, he added.

The minister said the Sindh government blamed rats for misappropriation of wheat worth billions of rupee when it became a public knowledge.

Farrukh said the public sector hospitals were facing severe shortage of ambulances while animals were given shelters in the government schools of Sindh.

The situation on ground negated the towering claims of the Sindh government about spending massive funds in health and education sectors, he added.

He said the Sindh government had left its people at the mercy of hoarders, profiteers, land and tanker mafias. Appointments of blue-eyed people on the basis of fake domiciles were also in the PPP's credit, he added.

The minister said all the major initiatives including green line and uplift of underprivileged areas in Sindh were taken by the Federal government as the provincial government was only indulged in committing corrupt practices.

He said PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz looted the country ruthlessly during their respective tenures.

He said Bilawal had failed to present the suggestion of establishing separate electoral college for overseas Pakistanis during their stint in government from 2008-2013. Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking practical measures to bring less developed areas of the country at par with developed ones, he added.

He said the PTI government had allocated a sum of Rs 260 billion for Ehsaas Programme, under which as many as 34 programs were being run successfully.