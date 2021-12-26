ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

In a condolence message, the minister said that the death of the mother was a big shock for Shoaib Akhtar as this was a unique relationship.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.