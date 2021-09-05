UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Demise Of Junaid Saleem's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

Farrukh expresses deep sorrow over demise of Junaid Saleem's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expresses his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist Junaid Saleem's mother.

In a condolence message, the minister said he stood by Junaid Saleem in this hour of grief.

May Allah grant Junaid Saleem's mother the highest rank in the Jannah.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

