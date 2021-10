(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of wife of journalist Sanaullah Khan.

In a condolence message, he prayed for the highest rank in Jannah for the deceased and sympathized with bereaved family.