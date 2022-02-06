Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Sania Nishtar's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Sania Nishtar's mother.

The minister in his condolence message said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.