UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Expresses Grief Over Death Of Sania Nishtar's Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Sania Nishtar's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Sania Nishtar's mother.

The minister in his condolence message said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

40 seconds ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

41 seconds ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

43 seconds ago
 Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing B ..

Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing Bipartisan Support in Congress ..

45 seconds ago
 'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prev ..

'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prevent retrieval of looted money ..

46 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador to US Says Moscow Has No Intere ..

Russian Ambassador to US Says Moscow Has No Interest in Attacking Ukraine

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>