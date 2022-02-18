UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Expresses Grief Over Killing Of TV Producer Athar In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the killing of Athar Mateen, a senior producer working with Sama news channel, by dacoits' firing in Karachi.

The minister sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

