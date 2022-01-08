UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Murree

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Farrukh expresses grief over loss of lives in Murree

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrrukh Habib Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the tragic incident took place near Nathia Gali in Barian, a border area between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

He said road closures due to heavy snowfall hampered relief operations at the area, however Pak Army soldiers and relief teams were mobilized to rescue the tourists. "The evacuation of stranded visitors is our foremost priority," he remarked.

Farrukh said Murree Expressway has been cleared for the traffic while citizens were kept informed about the snowfall.

He commended the role of locals which helped the stranded tourists by providing them warm clothes, blankets and food items in this difficult situation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Murree Road Traffic Border

Recent Stories

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

1 hour ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

1 hour ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

1 hour ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

1 hour ago
 Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocat ..

Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.