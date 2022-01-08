Farrukh expresses grief over loss of lives in Murree

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrrukh Habib Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the tragic incident took place near Nathia Gali in Barian, a border area between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

He said road closures due to heavy snowfall hampered relief operations at the area, however Pak Army soldiers and relief teams were mobilized to rescue the tourists. "The evacuation of stranded visitors is our foremost priority," he remarked.

Farrukh said Murree Expressway has been cleared for the traffic while citizens were kept informed about the snowfall.

He commended the role of locals which helped the stranded tourists by providing them warm clothes, blankets and food items in this difficult situation.