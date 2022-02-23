ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik.

In a condolence message, he sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with equanimity.