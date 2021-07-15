Farrukh expresses solidarity with Turkey on fifth anniversary of failed coup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday expressed solidarity with Turkey as it marked the fifth anniversary of the 2016 failed coup.

"It was the proud moment for the government and the people of Pakistan who stood with Turkish brothers and sisters on July15 against the attempt to undermine Turkey's democracy," said the state minister.

Addressing at a ceremony here at Turkish Embassy on the occasion of Turkish 'Democracy and National Unity Day', Farrukh said Pakistan was the first country who had expressed solidarity with Turkey and condemned all attempts which wanted to target Turkey's peace and stability.

He said a unanimous resolution was adopted by both the Houses of Pakistan Parliament Senate and the National Assembly to express solidarity with Turkey and its people.

Farrukh said the government had handed over the management of Pak-Turk schools to Turkiye MAARIF Foundation after declaring FETO a terrorist organization.

He expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for supporting Pakistan stance on Kashmir at international fora.

"We are honoring the martyrs of July 15 who sacrificed their lives to secure the future of country," said Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul while addressing the participants.

The way Pakistani government had expressed solidarity with Turkey in difficult time was unprecedented, said the Ambassador.

At the end of the ceremony, prayers were offered for the martyrs of July 15.

It is to mention here that the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured on July 15, 2016.