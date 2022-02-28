Farrukh felicitates Lahore Qalandars on winning final match of PSL7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday congratulated Lahore Qalandars team on winning final match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) season seven.

He, in a tweet, said all other teams that took part in the tournament also strove hard to clinch the PSL7 title.

The minister extended gratitude to all the teams especially international players for putting a good game on display for the cricket fans during the season seven of PSL.