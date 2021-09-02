Farrukh felicitates newly elected office bearers of RIUJ

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday felicitated newly elected office bearers of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (Dastoor) on wining coveted posts.

In a statement, he specially congratulated newly elected President Qaiser Abbas Shah and Secretary General Akram Abid Qureshi.

The minister hoped that the new officer bearers would play important role in welfare of journalist community, besides highlighting their issues.

He said the government had firm believe in press freedom and would utilize all available resources for resolving issues of journalist community on priority.

Farrukh said efforts were afoot to include journalists and media workers in various welfare programs especially in Kamyab Jawan Programme and 'Sehat Card'.