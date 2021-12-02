Farrukh felicitates newly elected office bearers of CPNE

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday felicitated newly elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) including President Kazim Khan and General Secretary Amir Mehmood.

In a news statement, he expressed the hope that the newly elected leadership of CPNE would play central role in promoting press freedom.

Farrukh said Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021 had been enacted as Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government fully believed in media freedom.

He said the new act would ensure protection of journalists and media professionals' life, jobs and rights.

The minister described fake news a major challenge and called for collective efforts to tackle the issue.