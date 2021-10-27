Farrukh felicitates Pakistan cricket team on victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday felicitated Pakistan cricket team for clinching impressive victory against New Zealand in T-20 World Cup in Dubai.

In a statement, he said the 'Pakistani Shaheens' have won the hearts of Pakistani nation by defeating New Zealand after India.

The Pakistani team has proved that teamwork is important and key to success in the playground.

He condemned the arrest of Kashmiri students on celebrating Pakistan's victory in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities against Kashmiris. To date, no arrests have so far been made in the world for celebrating victory, he added.