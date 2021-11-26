Farrukh felicitates PTV on 57th anniversary

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday felicitated Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) on its 57th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday felicitated Pakistan Television Corporation (ptv) on its 57th anniversary.

Farrukh extended felicitation on his twitter account and wrote, "PTV is a national organization which is called as a leader of the television in Pakistan.

"Professionals of the national tv had provided initial manpower, technical capabilities and professional guidance to most of the private television channels operational today, the minister added.