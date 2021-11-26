UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Felicitates PTV On 57th Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 11:57 AM

Farrukh felicitates PTV on 57th anniversary

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday felicitated Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) on its 57th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday felicitated Pakistan Television Corporation (ptv) on its 57th anniversary.

Farrukh extended felicitation on his twitter account and wrote, "PTV is a national organization which is called as a leader of the television in Pakistan.

"Professionals of the national tv had provided initial manpower, technical capabilities and professional guidance to most of the private television channels operational today, the minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter TV PTV

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 3,901 more COVID-19 cases, total r ..

S.Korea reports 3,901 more COVID-19 cases, total rises to 432,901

2 minutes ago
 596 smoke-emitting vehicles fined,152 impounded

596 smoke-emitting vehicles fined,152 impounded

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks plunge on variant fears

Tokyo stocks plunge on variant fears

2 minutes ago
 COVID booster shots a matter of urgency, says Aust ..

COVID booster shots a matter of urgency, says Australian PM

2 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 259.61 million, ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 259.61 million, death toll at 5,436,733

2 hours ago
 193 countries adopt the first global agreement on ..

193 countries adopt the first global agreement on the Ethics of Artificial Intel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.