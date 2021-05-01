Farrukh for modern technology to remove loop holes in elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said there was need to use modern technology for removing loop holes in the elections and ensuring transparency.

Talking to a private news channel, he said reservations about the elections could be addressed by introducing electronic voting system in the country.

The minister said electronic voting system had been used almost all over the world, adding "We have to adopt modern technology to resolve the issue." He said all the political parties should sit-together for bringing electoral reforms and make the system transparent.

Every political party should play its due role in the parliament for the purpose, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government was ready to sit-together with all the stakeholders for electoral reforms, adding the present government wanted to hold the general elections of 2023 in free,fair and transparent manner.

Farrukh Habib said the government had formulated a parliamentary committee for electoral reforms and all political parties should have to participate in meetings of the committee and presented their proposals.

He said the opposition political parties had used all tactics to topple the incumbent government but they were failed to achieve their objectives.