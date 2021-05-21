UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh For Passage Of Journalists Protection Bill In NA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:09 PM

Farrukh for passage of journalists protection bill in NA

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) Farrukh Habib has urged the parliamentarians to play their due role for ensuring enactment of the 'Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021', tabled by the government in the National Assembly (NA) on Friday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) Farrukh Habib has urged the parliamentarians to play their due role for ensuring enactment of the 'Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021', tabled by the government in the National Assembly (NA) on Friday.

"Today, the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021 has been tabled in the National Assembly. Now, it is responsibility of the entire House to ensure its enforcement by passing this bill, so that all forms of exploitation can be eradicated," he said in a tweet on Friday.

Farrukh also gave special credit to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari for the initiative.

Related Topics

National Assembly Media All Government

Recent Stories

Blast in Chaman leaves 6 people dead, 14 others in ..

20 minutes ago

China willing for 'more extensive, deeper strategi ..

3 minutes ago

G20, EU host global health summit on Covid solutio ..

3 minutes ago

Four butchers arrested over profiteering

4 minutes ago

Pakistan stands with Palestinians: Ijaz Shah

4 minutes ago

MI5 chief warns Facebook encryption gives 'free pa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.