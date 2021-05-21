Farrukh for passage of journalists protection bill in NA

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) Farrukh Habib has urged the parliamentarians to play their due role for ensuring enactment of the 'Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021', tabled by the government in the National Assembly (NA) on Friday.

"Today, the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021 has been tabled in the National Assembly. Now, it is responsibility of the entire House to ensure its enforcement by passing this bill, so that all forms of exploitation can be eradicated," he said in a tweet on Friday.

Farrukh also gave special credit to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari for the initiative.