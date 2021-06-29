UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh For Smooth Passage Of People-friendly Budget With A Majority Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:56 PM

Farrukh for smooth passage of people-friendly budget with a majority vote

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the members of government and its allied parties in the National Assembly (NA) for ensuring smooth passage of the 'people-friendly' budget for the new fiscal year 2021-22 with a majority vote

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the members of government and its allied parties in the National Assembly (NA) for ensuring smooth passage of the 'people-friendly' budget for the new fiscal year 2021-22 with a majority vote.

In a tweet, he said the opposition's threat to oppose and resist the passage of fiscal year 2021-22 budget had fizzled out as its own members were absent from the session.

Related Topics

National Assembly Vote Budget From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan directs ombudsman for speedy ..

44 seconds ago

DC Yazman visits Sahulat Bazaar

45 seconds ago

India Denies Holding Meeting Between Country's For ..

48 seconds ago

LDA demolishes structures of 12 illegal housing sc ..

6 minutes ago

Govt gives poverty alleviation road-map in Budget ..

6 minutes ago

24-member delegation meets CCPO

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.