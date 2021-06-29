Farrukh for smooth passage of people-friendly budget with a majority vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the members of government and its allied parties in the National Assembly (NA) for ensuring smooth passage of the 'people-friendly' budget for the new fiscal year 2021-22 with a majority vote.

In a tweet, he said the opposition's threat to oppose and resist the passage of fiscal year 2021-22 budget had fizzled out as its own members were absent from the session.