Farrukh for timely completion of development projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has directed the district administration to complete all development projects in-time to facilitate the masses as early as possible.

During a briefing at DC Complex here on Monday, he said that the government was sincere to provide all basic amenities to the masses and in this connection, a number of development schemes including construction of roads were initiated.

He said that the government had released billions of rupees for these projects and now district administration was duty bound to ensure use of quality material in these schemes as well as its in-time completion.

Farrukh Habib also directed to make community centers and sports complexes functional for facilitation of the people and said that a multipurpose hall would also be established in Government Science College within next six months. He said that the government had allocated Rs.

300 million for minority package and implement on this package would be started soon.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that underground water in Faisalabad was brackish and unfit for human consumption. Therefore, the government started installation of water filtration plants in addition to make the existing plants functional. In this connection, the local government should also accelerate its efforts so that potable water could be provided to the people, he added.

He also directed to expedite the pace for executing Chief Minister's package announced for the development of Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad and heads of various departments including Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) were also present in the meeting and they briefed the state minister about ongoing development projects.