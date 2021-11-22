UrduPoint.com

Farrukh For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:11 PM

Farrukh for timely completion of development projects

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has directed the district administration to complete all development projects in-time to facilitate the masses as early as possible

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has directed the district administration to complete all development projects in-time to facilitate the masses as early as possible.

During a briefing at DC Complex here on Monday, he said that the government was sincere to provide all basic amenities to the masses and in this connection, a number of development schemes including construction of roads were initiated.

He said that the government had released billions of rupees for these projects and now district administration was duty bound to ensure use of quality material in these schemes as well as its in-time completion.

Farrukh Habib also directed to make community centers and sports complexes functional for facilitation of the people and said that a multipurpose hall would also be established in Government Science College within next six months. He said that the government had allocated Rs.

300 million for minority package and implement on this package would be started soon.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that underground water in Faisalabad was brackish and unfit for human consumption. Therefore, the government started installation of water filtration plants in addition to make the existing plants functional. In this connection, the local government should also accelerate its efforts so that potable water could be provided to the people, he added.

He also directed to expedite the pace for executing Chief Minister's package announced for the development of Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad and heads of various departments including Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) were also present in the meeting and they briefed the state minister about ongoing development projects.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Sports Minority Water Gas All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

EU starts J&J Covid vaccine booster evaluation

EU starts J&J Covid vaccine booster evaluation

2 minutes ago
 Uplift schemes timely completion to change fate of ..

Uplift schemes timely completion to change fate of public: DC Loralai

2 minutes ago
 Regional Election Commissioner reviews door-to-doo ..

Regional Election Commissioner reviews door-to-door voters lists verification

2 minutes ago
 On the scrap heap: Syria's 'horrific' child labour ..

On the scrap heap: Syria's 'horrific' child labour

2 minutes ago
 Executive Engineer irrigation notifies closure of ..

Executive Engineer irrigation notifies closure of canals

2 minutes ago
 Tobacco industry exaggerates illicit trade share t ..

Tobacco industry exaggerates illicit trade share to avoid legitimate taxes: PANA ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.