Farrukh Foresees Green Shirts In T20 WorldCup Final

7 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:10 PM

Farrukh foresees green shirts in T20 WorldCup final

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday expressed hope that Pakistan's cricket team would make its way to the final match of ICC T20 world cup 2021 after defeating Australia in the semi-final scheduled for today.

Talking to media persons, the minister expressed well wishes to the national cricket team and said the entire nation prayed for their national heroes.

He said that the entire team performed well in previous matches and hoped that they would continue to play the game with the same spirit in the next two matches.

