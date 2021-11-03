Farrukh Full Of Praise For Green Shirts On 4th Consecutive Win In T-20 World Cup
Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday felicitated the nation on 4th consecutive victory of Pakistan in T-20 WorldCup due to remarkable performance of the green shirts.
He praised the Pakistani cricket with a compliment in a tweet.
"Well done team Pakistan," he tweeted.