Farrukh Full Of Praise For Green Shirts On 4th Consecutive Win In T-20 World Cup

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:10 AM

Farrukh full of praise for green shirts on 4th consecutive win in T-20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday felicitated the nation on 4th consecutive victory of Pakistan in T-20 WorldCup due to remarkable performance of the green shirts.

He praised the Pakistani cricket with a compliment in a tweet.

"Well done team Pakistan," he tweeted.

