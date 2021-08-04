UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Greets MLA Niazi On His Nomination As AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:04 PM

Farrukh greets MLA Niazi on his nomination as AJK PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet on Wednesday extended his best wishes to the newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet on Wednesday extended his best wishes to the newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Abdul Qayyum Niazi on his nomination as the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

