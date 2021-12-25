UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Greets New Organizational Office Bearers Of PTI

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

Farrukh greets new organizational office bearers of PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday congratulated newly appointed organizational officials of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and expressed the hope that they would run the affairs of the party in the best possible manner.

In a statement, he congratulated Secretary General Asad Umar, President PTI Sindh Ali Haider Zaidi, President KPK Pervez Khattak, President PTI Balochistan Qasim Khan Suri, President PTI Punjab Shafqat Mehmood, and President South Punjab President Khusro Bakhtiar.

Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took this step to make the party affairs more organized and effective. Farrukh said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only party which was represented in all the units of the federation. He expressed the hope that in the next phase of local in KPK and Punjab local government elections, PTI would emerge victorious.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Ali Haider All Government Best

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor with her husband and sons joins Kap ..

Kareena Kapoor with her husband and sons joins Kapoor family for X-mas lunch

29 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recove ..

UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

35 minutes ago
 RPO checks security of churches

RPO checks security of churches

38 minutes ago
 PM, military leadership felicitates Christian comm ..

PM, military leadership felicitates Christian community across Pakistan on Chris ..

57 minutes ago
 Financial assistance cheques distributed among Chr ..

Financial assistance cheques distributed among Christian community

52 minutes ago
 Five held on violation of marriage laws

Five held on violation of marriage laws

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.