Farrukh greets new organizational office bearers of PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday congratulated newly appointed organizational officials of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and expressed the hope that they would run the affairs of the party in the best possible manner.

In a statement, he congratulated Secretary General Asad Umar, President PTI Sindh Ali Haider Zaidi, President KPK Pervez Khattak, President PTI Balochistan Qasim Khan Suri, President PTI Punjab Shafqat Mehmood, and President South Punjab President Khusro Bakhtiar.

Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took this step to make the party affairs more organized and effective. Farrukh said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only party which was represented in all the units of the federation. He expressed the hope that in the next phase of local in KPK and Punjab local government elections, PTI would emerge victorious.