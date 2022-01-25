Farrukh Greets PTI Central Members On Their Appointment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib congratulated central members of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf on their appointment here on Tuesday.
In a tweet, he greeted Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on his appointment as party senior vice-president and other officer bearers.
He expressed the hope that PTI members would work as a team and keep contributing positive outcomes for the party.