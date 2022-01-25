Farrukh greets PTI central members on their appointment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib congratulated central members of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf on their appointment here on Tuesday.

In a tweet, he greeted Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on his appointment as party senior vice-president and other officer bearers.

He expressed the hope that PTI members would work as a team and keep contributing positive outcomes for the party.