Farrukh greived over demise of actor Masood Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran film, tv and stage actor Masood Akhtar.

The Minister in his condolence message said the death of Masood Akhtar was a great loss to the film and TV industry.

The artistic services of the late will always be remembered, he added.

Masood Akhtar played an important role in reforming the society through films and dramas, said the Minister.

He Prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family.