Farrukh Grieved Martyrdom Of Pakistani Peacekeeper In Sudan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday condoled over sad demise of Pakistani soldier Lance Naik Adil Jan who embraced martyrdom while on duty during a peacekeeping mission of the United Nations in Darfur, Sudan.

Pakistan is a peace loving country and so far, 161 soldiers of its army has lost their lives in order to maintain world's peace and stability, the minister said in a statement.

He said the entire nation paid tribute to Pakistan Army's soldiers who were martyred for ensuring world peace.

