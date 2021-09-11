Farrukh grieved martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeeper in Sudan

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday condoled over sad demise of Pakistani soldier Lance Naik Adil Jan who embraced martyrdom while on duty during a peacekeeping mission of the United Nations in Darfur, Sudan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday condoled over sad demise of Pakistani soldier Lance Naik Adil Jan who embraced martyrdom while on duty during a peacekeeping mission of the United Nations in Darfur, Sudan.

Pakistan is a peace loving country and so far, 161 soldiers of its army has lost their lives in order to maintain world's peace and stability, the minister said in a statement.

He said the entire nation paid tribute to Pakistan Army's soldiers who were martyred for ensuring world peace.