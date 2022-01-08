UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Grieved Over Death Of Senate Chairman's Younger Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother Salar Sanjrani

In a condolence message, the minister sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty for rest of the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah.

Salar Sanjrani and his driver lost their lives on Saturday in a car accident.

