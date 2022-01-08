(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother Salar Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother Salar Sanjrani.

In a condolence message, the minister sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty for rest of the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah.

Salar Sanjrani and his driver lost their lives on Saturday in a car accident.