UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Grieved Over Demise Of Anchor's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:14 PM

Farrukh grieved over demise of anchor's mother

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of PTV's anchorperson Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of ptv's anchorperson Javed Iqbal.

In a condolence message, he said"the demise of a mother is a great loss and prayed the Almighty to grant her highest ranks in Jannah.

"He prayed the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family for bearing the irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Family PTV Sad

Recent Stories

Local disgruntled PTI leader ends differences with ..

2 minutes ago

Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

2 minutes ago

Taliban Yet to Honor Obligations Under Doha Peace ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt committed to empower women: Kanwal Shozeb ..

6 minutes ago

Looters gang busted ; valuables worth millions of ..

6 minutes ago

Police reforms introduced for masses

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.