ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of ptv's anchorperson Javed Iqbal.

In a condolence message, he said"the demise of a mother is a great loss and prayed the Almighty to grant her highest ranks in Jannah.

"He prayed the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family for bearing the irreparable loss.