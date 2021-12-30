UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Grieved Over Demise Of Habib Akram's Son

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 11:20 AM

Farrukh grieved over demise of Habib Akram's son

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the son of anchorperson Habib Akram.

In a message the minister said in this hour of sorrow and trauma he stood with the bereaved family.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

PM directs KPK CM for unit and discipline in 2nd p ..

PM directs KPK CM for unit and discipline in 2nd phase of LG polls

2 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Al Houthis continue to threaten regiona ..

UAE Press: Al Houthis continue to threaten regional security

15 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million

15 minutes ago
 Kuwait reports 399 new COVID-19 cases

Kuwait reports 399 new COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th December 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.