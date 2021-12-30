ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the son of anchorperson Habib Akram.

In a message the minister said in this hour of sorrow and trauma he stood with the bereaved family.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.