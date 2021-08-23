UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Grieved Over Demise Of Journalist Zia Ur Rehman Shami

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Farrukh grieved over demise of journalist Zia Ur Rehman Shami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Sahibzada Zia Ur Rehman Shami.

In a message, he condoled with the bereaved family and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul.

The minister also prayed to the Almighty for granting courage to the bereaved family so that they could bear such an irreparable loss.

