Farrukh Grieved Over Demise Of Legendary Comedian Omar Sharif

Sat 02nd October 2021

Farrukh grieved over demise of legendary comedian Omar Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran comedian Omar Sharif.

In a tweet, Farrukh Habib said Omar Sharif was legendary actor who made Pakistan famous in the world of comedy.

He said the work and memories of the deceased would be remembered forever.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

