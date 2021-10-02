UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Grieved Over Demise Of Legendary Comedian Umer Sharif

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Farrukh grieved over demise of legendary comedian Umer Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran comedian Umer Sharif.

In a tweet, Farrukh Habib said Umer Sharif was legendary actor who made Pakistan famous in the world of comedy.

He said the work and memories of the deceased would be remembered forever.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

