Farrukh Grieved Over Demise Of Mir Khalil's Wife

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman and mother of Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman.

In his condolence message he expressed heartfelt condolences to Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

